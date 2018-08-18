DENVER (AP) - A Denver-area man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy while he was “fooling around” with a loaded gun.

Jefferson County prosecutors said 24-year-old John Martinez and the victim, Zebulon Bacon, were drinking and smoking marijuana on July 24, 2017 when Martinez grabbed a loaded gun at his girlfriend’s house in Lakewood.

Prosecutors say Martinez, Bacon and the woman were “fooling around” with the gun when Martinez pointed it at Bacon’s chest and shot him.

Martinez was convicted of manslaughter, assault and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor following a jury trial in June. He was sentenced Thursday.





