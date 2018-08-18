By - Associated Press - Saturday, August 18, 2018

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a former sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky has been charged with stealing more than $10,000.

News media outlets report that a grand jury on Friday indicted Brandon Broughton on one count of theft over $10,000. Broughton is a former deputy in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root says in a news release that his office investigated Broughton after finding discrepancies in time sheets he turned in.

The 29-year-old Broughton allegedly claimed pay for overtime that he didn’t actually work, according to the release.

Root says that Broughton was fired.


