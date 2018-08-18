OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man has died in a shooting in north Omaha.
Police say officers were called around 3:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found 41-year-old Trinity Briggs dead at the scene.
Police said in a written release that they had no other information about the shooting.
No arrests had been reported by midafternoon Saturday.
