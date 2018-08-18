NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a homeless man has been fatally stabbed inside a park in New York City.
Officers responded to a report of an assault in a park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. They found 23-year-old Arturo Valdez with a stab wound to his chest.
Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say Valdez was homeless.
No arrests have been made.
