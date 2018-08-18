WASHINGTON (AP) - Prosecutors say a former Trump campaign adviser should spend at least some time in prison for lying to the FBI during the Russia probe.

That from prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller in a court filing Friday that also revealed several new details about the early days of the investigation.

The prosecutors disclosed that George Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, caused irreparable damage to the investigation because he lied repeatedly during a January 2017 interview.

Those lies, they said, resulted in the FBI missing an opportunity to properly question a professor Papadopoulos was in contact with during the campaign who told him that the Russians possessed “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of emails.





