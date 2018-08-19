ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’ve arrested an armed robbery suspect at a convenience store after he claimed to have explosive devices in two backpacks.
Authorities blocked off a section of northeast Albuquerque and put Kaseman Hospital on lockdown as a precaution.
Police responded to a call at the store about 9 p.m. Saturday.
A police department explosives ordinance disposal team checked out the backpacks and took the suspect into custody.
The suspect’s name and age weren’t immediately released.
The area was reopened around 11:30 p.m.
It’s unclear if the backpacks contained any explosive devices.
