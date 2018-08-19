Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested Saturday that investigators with the special counsel’s office are “panicking” by leaking information about White House counsel Donald McGahn’s cooperation in an effort to prod the president into testifying.

Mr. Giuliani’s comments came after the New York Times, citing multiple unnamed sources, reported Saturday that Mr. McGahn spent 30 hours over three days answering questions as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

“I think the best analysis would be that the Mueller team is panicking, they know they don’t have a case, there was no collusion, there was no obstruction, they can’t prove it, and they are trying to get the president to testify,” Mr. Giuliani told Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“And they’re hoping that if they put out a story like this in which they suggest that McGahn is cooperating against him—but don’t say it, they don’t say that—that he’ll want to come in and explain himself,” said Mr. Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani joined me on ‘Justice’ with reaction to the New York Times report that White House counsel Don McGahn is cooperating extensively with Mueller - take a look: pic.twitter.com/JK2f2NS0IK — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 19, 2018

That’s not going to happen, he said. “The president wants to testify … But he’s not going to be trapped into perjury,” said Mr. Giuliani.

“We’re not going to allow it to happen where he tells the truth, some other guy is lying, and they’re going to believe like [former FBI director James] Comey the guy who’s lying,” he said.

The report said that Mr. McGahn decided to cooperate fully because he worried President Trump was trying to set him up to take the fall for any possible obstruction charges by refusing to shield their conversations with executive or attorney-client privilege.

Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday that the story was “fake news,” adding that he had “nothing to hide” and that Mr. McGahn’s cooperation indicated “just the opposite.”

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

McGahn attorney William A. Burck released a statement confirming that his client had cooperated fully.

“President Trump, through counsel, declined to assert any privilege over Mr. McGahn’s testimony, so Mr. McGahn answered the Special Counsel team’s questions fulsomely and honestly, as any person interviewed by federal investigators must,” said the statement.

Mr. Giuliani said the president has “encouraged all the people who testified to tell the truth, to take as long as they needed to to do that, and as long as they did, they’ll have no problem with the president or us.”

“And we have no reason to believe that Don McGahn didn’t do that,” he added.

He cited comments from John Dowd, former legal advisor to Mr. Trump, who told NBC News and Reuters that Mr. McGahn was a “strong witness for the president.”

“As John Dowd, who was the president’s lawyer at the time, said today loudly and clearly, Don McGahn was the strongest witness for the president, meaning he completely gave testimony that said that the president didn’t do anything wrong,” said Mr. Giuliani.

He added that the president has turned over 1.4 million documents, encouraged 30 witnesses including Mr. McGahn to testify, and declined to assert executive privilege as part of his commitment to transparency.

Mr. Trump tweeted that Saturday that he allowed his staff to cooperate fully and that his administration as the “most transparent in history.”

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.