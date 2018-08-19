President Trump reiterated Sunday his call for special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as part of his probe into Russian election interference.
“No Collusion and No Obstruction, except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats,” said Mr. Trump. “All of the resignations and corruption, yet heavily conflicted Bob Mueller refuses to even look in that direction.”
He also named former CIA director John Brennan, former FBI director James Comey, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, and newly fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.
“What about Brennan, Comey, Strzok lies to Congress, or Crooked’s Emails!”
His comments came as one of a string of early Sunday tweets about the previous day’s New York Times report on White House counsel Donald McGahn’s cooperation with the investigation, which Mr. Trump described as a “Fake Story.”
Mr. Trump also compared the Mueller probe with former Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s 1950 allegations that communists had infiltrated the U.S. government, calling it “McCarthyism at its WORST!”
