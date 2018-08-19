Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney suggested Sunday that factors other than the expense helped kill President Trump’s long-sought military parade, including the District of Columbia’s anti-Trump political climate.

“First of all, if the parade had been cancelled purely for fiscal reasons, I imagine I would have been in the room when that decision was made and I wasn’t,” said Mr. Mulvaney on “Fox News Sunday.” “So my guess is there were other contributing factors.”

On the proposed Military Parade being cancelled, @MickMulvaneyOMB tells Chris: “If the parade had been cancelled purely for fiscal reasons, I imagine I would have been in the room when that decision was made. And I wasn’t, so my guess is there were other contributing factors.” pic.twitter.com/JMVkBLbkAf — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 19, 2018

Mr. Trump, who scratched plans for the event last week, accused District officials Friday of attempting to gouge the federal government with an exorbitant price tag on the parade planned for Veterans Day in November to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

District officials denied the charge, while Mayor Muriel Bowser swung back by tweeting that she “finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad).”

Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad). https://t.co/vqC3d8FLqx — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) August 17, 2018

Mr. Mulvaney said that the $20 million figure was a number “I’m not familiar with,” adding that, “The numbers that I saw from the city were much higher than that.”

“I like the mayor, she seems like a nice lady, but face it: This is a city that voted probably 70, 80 percent against the president,” he said. “So to think that maybe the city council of Washington, D.C., is not trying to help the president accomplish what he wants to accomplish shouldn’t be news to anybody.”

There were reports that the parade could cost as much as $92 million, although Defense Secretary James Mattis dismissed that figure, telling reporters, “I’m not dignifying that number with any reply.”





