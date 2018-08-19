By - Associated Press - Sunday, August 19, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - Springfield Police are investigating after an 18-month old boy died while in foster care.

Police Lt. Scott McKee told KVAL-TV that the boy died Thursday and officers are investigating. An autopsy is planned.

The boy was living with a foster family in Springfield at the time of his death.

The Oregon Department of Human Services declined to comment on the case, citing privacy laws.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide