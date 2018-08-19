Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday he’s considering suing the Trump administration for revoking his security clearance, prompting Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to respond: Bring it on.

“Then we take his deposition right away. As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for I don’t know, how many days — two, three days? We’ll find out about Brennan,” Mr. Giuliani told Fox’s “Sunday Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

He cited Mr. Brennan’s role as CIA station chief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when the Khobar Towers were bombed in 1996, killing 19 U.S. Air Force personnel, and his support for Communist Party presidential candidate Gus Hall in 1980.

“How do you become CIA director if in the midst of the Cold War, you voted for a Communist? Only [President] Obama would pick you,” said Mr. Giuliani.

Mr. Brennan, a security and intelligence analyst for NBC and MSNBC, said Sunday that he had been in contact with lawyers about possible legal action to stop President Trump from revoking other security clearances.

Mr. Trump revoked Mr. Brennan’s security clearance last week, citing his “erratic” behavior, while critics have accused the president of retaliating against an outspoken political foe.

“I have been contacted by a number of lawyers and they have already given me their thoughts about the basis for a complaint, an injunction, to try to prevent him from doing this in the future,” Mr. Brennan told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If my clearances and my reputation as I’m being pulled through the mud now, if that’s the price we’re going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me, it’s a small price to pay,” said Mr. Brennan. “So I’m going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future. And it if means going to court, I will do that.”

National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday he would support reviewing the policy of allowing former government officials to keep their security clearances, saying it “might well be a good idea.”

“I think it’s certainly appropriate in a time when we’re seeing what I believe are unprecedented leaks of highly classified information to look at the question of how many people have clearances, how many people receive this very sensitive information, both inside the government and in the case of former officials,” Mr. Bolton told ABC’s “This Week.”

“I don’t see that there would be anything wrong if it were determined to go that way to review the policies of former officials having clearances,” he added.

The White House has indicated that the security clearances of nine other former officials, including former FBI director James Comey, are also under review.





