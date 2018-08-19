PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The head of the Rhode Island State Police says troopers will be “aggressively enforcing” laws against driving under the influence as summer winds down.

Col. Ann Assumpico says she’s adding patrols as part of a national highway safety campaign. She says the message is simple: “Do not drink and drive.”

The extra patrols continue through Sept. 3.

Assumpico says drivers found to be operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be arrested. She says troopers have been vigorously enforcing DUI laws all summer.

A new law took effect in Rhode Island in July to increase the penalty for being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a child in the vehicle. The legislation adds an immediate license suspension and fine for a first offense.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.