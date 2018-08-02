PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Massachusetts man implicated in the murder of his elderly former neighbor in Rhode Island has been released by a judge on $5,000 bail.

A second suspect in the March 2016 stabbing death of 81-year-old Constance Gauthier in Woonsocket remains held without bail.

The Sun Chronicle of Attleboro reports a Providence District Court Judge set bail Wednesday for 23-year-old Tyler Grenon after his lawyer said there was “zero physical evidence” against her client. Prosecutors did not contest the bail.

Grenon was Gauthier’s neighbor but moved to Attleboro around the time of the killing. He and 21-year-old Matthew Dusseault both face murder charges.

Police say the victim was stabbed dozens of times in her home.

A lawyer for Dusseault, who prosecutors say was linked to the crime by DNA, declined comment.





