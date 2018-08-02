COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have arrested two Cottonwood men in an attempted drive-by shooting.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Monty Pritchard, who is believed to be the driver in the incident, turned himself in Wednesday morning. He was booked on charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, hindering prosecution and driving on a suspended license.
Aaron Martin was also arrested on multiple counts including attempted first-degree murder.
Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says the two are accused of driving by a home Tuesday night so that Martin could fire several rounds at the victim.
Investigators say the 20-year-old Martin and the 33-year-old victim were in a dispute over a woman.
The victim was not injured.
Both men are in a Camp Verde jail. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.
