Facebook’s new policy for purchasing political ads will shut out illegal immigrants and some other noncitizens, activists groups complained Thursday.

The policy requires a Social Security number — something only American citizens and migrants who have been approved for work in the U.S. are generally supposed to have.

“Facebook’s constantly evolving ad buying policies discriminate against immigrants based on their citizenship status, effectively silencing organizations that are led by already marginalized people. We demand that they rethink their processes and stop targeting immigrants,” said Isabel Sousa with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Activists said the policy was particularly egregious to them because Facebook has sold ad space to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the government agency that mans the ports of entry and patrols the border to snare drugs, weapons and people trying to be snuck into the U.S.

“Which side is Facebook on?” the groups demanded, suggesting the internet giant must choose between federal law enforcement and illegal immigrants.

The policy, which Facebook rolled out in May, is designed to push back against efforts by foreign actors, including Russian operatives, to meddle in U.S. elections. Some of the ads were even paid for in rubles, the Russian currency, sparking outrage that Facebook hadn’t done due diligence in screening out non-American interference.

Under the new policy people buying political ads must provide four digits of their Social Security number along with a U.S. mailing address and a government-issued ID. Facebook will use those to verify the purchaser is a U.S. person.

But nixing foreign influence means prohibiting illegal immigrants and other temporary legal visitors who don’t have valid Social Security numbers or U.S. IDs to buy ads.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the immigrant-rights activists said the company’s move was equivalent to immigration police demanding ID.

“Facebook’s ‘show me your papers’ policy will prevent the communities most surveilled and targeted by the Trump regime from fully participating in our democracy,” said Nicole Regalado, campaign manager at CREDO. “A policy mandating a Social Security number and government ID to run political advocacy campaigns on the world’s largest social network would make it even harder and more dangerous for these communities to fight for their rights.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.