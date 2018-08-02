By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 2, 2018

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Officials in northern Iowa are looking for a work release prisoner who walked away from a residential facility without permission.

Prison officials say 29-year-old Matthew Ernest Andersen left the Beje Clark Residential Facility in Mason City on Wednesday night and did not return.

Andersen was serving a sentence for domestic abuse assault and other counts in Cerro Gordo County. He was admitted to the work release facility on Feb. 27.


