White House adviser Ivanka Trump said Thursday she is “vehemently” against family separation at the border, describing immigration as an “incredibly complex” issue.

During an interview with Axios’ Mike Allen, Ms. Trump was asked how she felt about the policy that resulted in family separation, which was described as a “low point” for some White House officials.

“That was a low point for me as well,” she said. “I feel very strongly about that. I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children. Immigration is incredibly complex as a topic. Illegal immigration is incredibly complicated.”

Ms. Trump, the daughter of an immigrant, highlighted her connection to the issue but also emphasized the need for rule of law.

“We have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes, or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone,” Ms. Trump said.

The president’s zero tolerance policy closed a loophole that allowed those who illegally crossed the border with children to avoid detention. It placed any adult who did not enter at an official point of authority under arrest and separated them from children who couldn’t be held in detention with adults.

Since June, the administration worked on reuniting the separated families. A judge ruled July 28 that the reunification process was completed, but said the government needs to also reunite parents that are no longer in their custody.





