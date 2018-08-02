LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 58-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to vandalizing and starting fires inside a Los Angeles Catholic church.

Russel Congleton was charged Wednesday with counts of arson, vandalism and commercial burglary.

Congleton is accused of breaking into St. Charles Borromeo Church in North Hollywood on July 25.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years and eight months in prison.





