SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The owner of massage parlors in Louisiana, Missouri and other states has pleaded guilty to human trafficking, and his wife has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor money laundering.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says women enticed from China were coerced into working at businesses including a Caddo Parish massage parlor.

A news release Wednesday night said 35-year-old Linan Tian pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. His wife, Bing Bing Li, was sentenced to six months.

Both were ordered to forfeit seized assets including two vehicles, several thousand dollars in cash, cell phones, computers and tablets.





