WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Delaware Department of Justice says a police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who had fired a gun at him.

Investigators concluded in a report dated Wednesday that New Castle County police Officer Sean Sweeney-Jones acted reasonably in shooting 21-year-old Keith Price in April 2017.

Price was shot as officers sought to take him into custody on charges of attempted murder and gun charges, including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, after an earlier shooting.

Authorities say Price hit two police cars with his vehicle before driving away and then fled on foot after colliding with two other cars.

Investigators say evidence shows that Price fired one shot at Sweeney-Jones from a 9 mm handgun. Sweeney-Jones responded by firing 11 shots, seven of which struck Price.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.