HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - No arrests have been reported after a fatal stabbing in Hartford.
Officers responding to a call in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood late Wednesday night found a man with stab wounds to his chest. The man was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
It was Hartford’s 15th homicide of 2018.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.