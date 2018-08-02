HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - No arrests have been reported after a fatal stabbing in Hartford.

Officers responding to a call in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood late Wednesday night found a man with stab wounds to his chest. The man was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

It was Hartford’s 15th homicide of 2018.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.