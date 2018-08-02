TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are investigating an officer’s fatal shooting of an armed man who had barricaded himself in a home.

The Tucson Police Department on Wednesday identified 53-year-old David Judge as the suspect who was shot by a SWAT officer.

Authorities say officers were called to a home Tuesday evening where a woman reported her son had fired a rifle inside the house.

SWAT officers attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to talk.

Surrounding residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The suspect came out of the home early Wednesday with two handguns.

Police say Det. David Ortiz shot Judge with his patrol rifle several times.

Judge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say internal and criminal investigations remain ongoing, as is standard protocol.





