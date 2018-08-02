MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - Manitowoc police are recommending child neglect and drug charges against a man and woman arrested following the death of a 3-year-old child.

Police said at a news conference Thursday the two are expected in court Friday for a bail hearing. The child was taken to the hospital July 28 with severe external and internal injuries and died that night.

Police say the two were doing illegal drugs while babysitting the child and their own 5-year-old. Police have declined to say how the younger child’s injuries were inflicted.





