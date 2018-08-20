By - Associated Press - Monday, August 20, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed two people in Wichita.

Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz says two groups got into a gunfight early Saturday in the northern part of the city. KAKE-TV reports that the two victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Their names weren’t immediately released. Investigators haven’t determined if the shooting is gang related.


