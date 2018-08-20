By - Associated Press - Monday, August 20, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Three people who were shot near a St. Paul liquor store over the weekend are expected to live.

Officers who responded to reports of a woman trying to run people over with her vehicle late Saturday found the shooting victims, along with spent shotgun shells at the scene.

The three people were taken to a hospital with injuries police said were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately made.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide