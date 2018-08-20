ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Three people who were shot near a St. Paul liquor store over the weekend are expected to live.
Officers who responded to reports of a woman trying to run people over with her vehicle late Saturday found the shooting victims, along with spent shotgun shells at the scene.
The three people were taken to a hospital with injuries police said were not considered life-threatening.
No arrests were immediately made.
