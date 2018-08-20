LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say authorities have arrested several known gang members at a resort casino near the Strip.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that officers broke up a large gathering of gang members around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Rio.
Police Capt. John Pelletier tweeted more than a dozen arrests were made and five firearms were seized.
Authorities did not release further details.
