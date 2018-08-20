By - Associated Press - Monday, August 20, 2018

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says there’s been a shooting involving a police officer in Rochester.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Monday his office and the State Police Major Crime Unit were investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide