ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says there’s been a shooting involving a police officer in Rochester.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Monday his office and the State Police Major Crime Unit were investigating.
Further information was not immediately available.
