Police investigating a Colorado man for the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters learned that he was having an affair with a co-worker.

According to an arrest affidavit unsealed Monday, investigators confirmed the affair after Christopher Watts denied it in police interviews.

The 33-year-old later told police that his wife strangled their kids after he had asked for a separation and he killed her when he saw the bodies.

Watts is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

A friend asked police on Aug. 13 to check on 34-year-old Shanann Watts when she did not show up for a doctor’s appointment.

The document says Watts initially said the conversation about a separation was civil. In a second interview, Watts said he and his wife were upset and crying.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.