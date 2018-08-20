By - Associated Press - Monday, August 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man has died after being stabbed in the chest on a tree-lined street near New York’s Times Square.

Officers found in front of a brownstone apartment building on West 46th Street in Manhattan around 3 a.m. Monday. A church is located next door.

Police say the man was unconscious and unresponsive and had trauma to his face. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police haven’t released the man’s name. No arrests have been made.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide