By - Associated Press - Monday, August 20, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A pizza delivery driver in Madison was treated at a hospital after being beaten and robbed.

Police say a man knocked the driver to the ground shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and punched him several times. The driver fled after giving the man a small amount of cash. He was treated for facial injuries.

Authorities did not immediately find the assailant.


