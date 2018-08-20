Jurors in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort did not reach a verdict Monday, their third day of deliberations.

Judge T.S. Ellis III dismissed the jury Monday night and they will reconvene Tuesday morning.

Kevin Downing, a Manafort attorney, told reporters that his client was “very happy.”

“It was a very good day,” he said.

Monday was largely uneventful. Judge Ellis held three sealed bench conferences with prosecutors and lawyers. It is unknown what they discussed and the judge said he would unseal the conferences after the trial.

Mr. Manafort his charged with 18 counts of bank and tax fraud. Prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team allege that he hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts to conceal income he made overseas from the IRS. None of the alleged crimes occurred while he was with the Trump campaign.

Defense attorneys have alleged that his onetime business associate, Rick Gates, is the mastermind behind the crimes prosecutors have attributed to Mr. Manafort.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.