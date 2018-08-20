By - Associated Press - Monday, August 20, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Springfield police have responded to two weekend shootings within hours of each other that left four people injured.

The shootings happened between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday in Springfield.

Police responded to the first shooting and found a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds. Both have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities later responded to a shooting recorded by the city’s gunfire detection system.

Police found evidence of a shooting but didn’t find any victims. But two men checked themselves into a hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds.

Both men are expected to recover.

Investigations into the shootings are ongoing.


