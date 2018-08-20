WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say the deaths of a woman and her son appear to a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a Wichita home late Sunday by a woman who said her family was concerned because they had not been able to reach her 55-year-old sister.

Police found the 55-year-old woman dead from a stab wound. Her 28-year-old son was found dead in a separate room of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names were not released.





