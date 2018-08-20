PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say an officer shot and killed a man after at least one officer was injured by a car during an attempted arrest in northeast Philadelphia.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told reporters Monday evening that narcotics officers were trying to stop a car in the Tacony section of the city Monday afternoon.

He said the driver maneuvered his car in such a way that an officer was struck and injured. Two other officers were reportedly injured, but it isn’t clear how.

Kinebrew said another officer, not the officer who was struck, fired three times, and the person was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Kinebrew said none of the officers’ injuries were life-threatening.





