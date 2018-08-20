RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with attempted murder after he tried to suffocate his 4-month-old daughter.

News outlets report the infant was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation after the incident Aug. 14 in Chesterfield County and has since been released.

Police said in a news release Monday that 25-year-old Carlus A. Tucker Jr. was also charged with malicious wounding, felony child neglect and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The news release says the mother called police when she became aware of the assault on Aug. 15. Police say Tucker had fled in a vehicle belonging to the child’s mother and was arrested Friday.





