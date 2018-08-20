LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a sergeant accused of stalking a woman has been charged with official misconduct and suspended with pay.

News outlets report Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton was charged last week with second-degree official misconduct. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel also said in a Sunday statement that Middleton has been served with a court summons and is suspended pending the judicial process’ outcome.

A woman filed an emergency order of protection against Middleton saying she was in a relationship with him for more than a year before becoming concerned he was spying on her. The woman said she believes she saw him on her home’s roof watching her and a friend through a window.

Angel says police started an investigation after the woman’s complaint.

It’s unclear if Middleton has a lawyer.





