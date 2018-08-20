Protesters at the University of North Carolina have toppled and desecrated a Confederate monument on campus, chanting “Next up, Charlottesville.”

According to local media reports and videos, the 1913 “Silent Sam” statue to honor soldiers who were killed in the Civil War was torn down and then had dirt poured on it.

BREAKING NEWS: Silent Sam is down! Protesters have toppled the controversial statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. #WRALpic.twitter.com/JLOAERUI5P — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) August 21, 2018

At least one person was arrested at the demonstration, according to reporters for WRAL, the Raleigh NBC affiliate.

The crowd was chanting “Maya, Maya” as Maya Little, who had been arrested in April for smearing the statue with ink, spoke to them.

“It’s time to tear down Silent Sam,” she exhorted.

There was also a brief altercation with police when protesters were told to remove bandanas from their faces — ironically, an ordinance designed as an anti-KKK measure.

After the statue was torn down, police set up a boundary around the empty pedestal, as the crowd vowed to do the same thing at the site of the protests that killed Heather Heyer and two police officers: “Next up, Charlottesville.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.