BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death in a wrecked car in Alabama.
News outlets reported that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the victim was 25-year-old Deontre Gernond Turner.
Birmingham police were called to a wreck Saturday evening and found Turner dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators say Turner was shot just before the wreck.
No arrests have been reported.
