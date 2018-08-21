The Chicago Police Department is facing scrutiny after two police officers where photographed sleeping on the job during another crime-filled weekend.

A now-viral photo shared on Facebook on Sunday by mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green appeared to show two Chicago officers slumped over in the front seat of a marked police car. Mr. Green blamed the situation on mandatory overtime ordered by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“In light of all of the violence that happened last week, Rahm decided to deploy 600 MORE officers & make officers work overtime!” he wrote. “This picture proves WHY that was a bad idea. Officers get fatigued which will prevent them from reacting to crime.”

Former police board president Lori Lightfoot, another mayoral candidate, also blamed the photo on officers working overtime.

“This administration has exceeded overtime budgets year after year, pushing officers to a breaking point with excessive overtime work and very little officer wellness support, resulting in stress, fatigue, and potentially deadly consequences,” she said, WGN reported.

The Chicago Police Department, however, rejected the claim that overtime hours were to blame for the sleeping officers.

“Office welfare, health and safety are among our highest priorities,” the department said in a statement. “The officers involved in this incident were not on an overtime initiative and worked minimal amounts of overtime since July 1 and didn’t work overtime this week or weekend.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the situation is being investigated, and the officers involved “will face discipline,” WGN reported.

The photo came to light during another violent Chicago weekend that saw six people killed and at least 52 other people shot. Mr. Emanuel responded to the rising violence earlier this month by deploying hundreds of officers to the hardest-hit areas on the West and South sides.





