The suspect in the Mollie Tibbets slaying has been identified by authorities as Cristhian Rivera.

According to local reporters, police say Mr. Rivera provided the details of his first encounter with the University of Iowa student and led detectives to her body.

The case was reportedly broken by a neighbor’s security camera.

Mr. Rivera has been charged with first degree murder and federal authorities have filed an immigration detainer. At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, police said Mr. Rivera was in the U.S. illegally.

NBC News reporter Janet Shamlian posted Mr. Rivera’s jailhouse mug shot and described the scenario police gave.

The suspect who led detectives to the body of #MollieTibbetts, now charged with 1st degree murder.

“Suspect says he followed Mollie, driving beside & behind her. She told him to leave her alone and threatened to call police before he abducted her. Her body was found in a field, covered with corn stalks,” she wrote.





