LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty against a 43-year-old former casino employee who is accused killing one work supervisor and wounding another in a shooting at a company picnic in April.

A state court judge on Tuesday set an October 2019 trial date for Anthony Wrobel after a prosecutor and Wrobel’s court-appointed lawyer announced the decision not to seek capital punishment.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson didn’t immediately respond to messages about the decision.

Wrobel has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with murder, attempted murder and battery with a weapon charges in the death of Venetian casino executive Mia Banks and wounding of co-worker Hector Rodriguez.

Banks and Rodriguez were Wrobel's supervisors at the Las Vegas Strip property where he worked as a table games dealer.





