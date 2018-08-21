The Trump administration deported a 95-year-old Nazi to Germany early Tuesday morning, after nearly two decades of investigation, legal battles and thorny negotiations to find another country willing to take him.

Jakiw Palij is the 68th known Nazi the government has deported in the years since World War II.

“Palij’s removal sends a strong message: The United States will not tolerate those who facilitated Nazi crimes and other human rights violations, and they will not find a safe haven on American soil,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement announcing the deportation.





