A federal judge in Washington state plans to rule by Aug. 27 on whether to grant a preliminary injunction that would continue to block a Texas-based company from posting online files for 3D-printed guns.

In the meantime, a temporary restraining order Judge Robert Lasnik granted last month that blocks the company, Defense Distributed, from posting new files remains in effect until Aug. 28.

Judge Lasnik said at a hearing Tuesday that while he would rule on the legal issues involved in the case, “a solution to the greater problem is so much better suited” to the president or Congress.

Cody Wilson, founder of Texas-based Defense Distributed, started posting the files online several years ago, but President Obama’s State Department said in 2013 that he could be violating export control rules so he took them down.

After a lengthy battle in the courts, Mr. Wilson struck a deal with the State Department earlier this year that would allow him to publish the files once again.

A coalition of state attorneys general sued, saying that allowing the files to be posted online would interfere with their ability to write their own gun laws and that the Trump administration cut corners in reversing the State Department’s previous position when they agreed to the settlement.

Judge Lasnik stepped in July 31 and ordered a temporary halt to the deal, saying the states had a “clear and reasonable fear” that the proliferation of undetectable weapons would enable people otherwise barred from possessing guns to get their hands on them.

Mr. Wilson and his lawyers have argued that the files are protected free speech — not actual guns — and that it doesn’t make sense to block him from posting more files since so many of them are already online anyway.

“We were grateful the court carefully considered our arguments, and look forward to the ruling on August 27,” Josh Blackman, one of the company’s attorneys, said Tuesday.

The State Department also says the lawsuit should be tossed and that it doesn’t have the authority to regulate such file transfers between individuals in the U.S., though Attorney General Jeff Sessions said last week that making or possessing plastic, undetectable guns is still illegal under federal law.

“Such firearms present a significant risk to public safety, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to vigorously enforce this prohibition,” Mr. Sessions said.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.