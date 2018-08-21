A federal judge dismissed a case Monday against the author of the infamous Trump dossier brought by three Russian oligarchs, according to multiple news reports.

The Russian billionaires, who are financially linked to Alfa Bank in Moscow, claimed Christopher Steele and his firm defamed them in his dossier about then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Judge Anthony C. Epstein dismissed their case, saying the First Amendment protected free speech and the Russians did not prove Mr. Steele acted with reckless disregard of the truth.

The judge did not determine if the dossier was accurate or fake.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.