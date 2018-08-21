The lawyer for Michael Cohen fired multiple shots across the President Trump’s bow Tuesday night, saying his client can help special counsel Robert Mueller.

Lanny Davis also said that Cohen knows about much more than the crimes he pleaded guilty to earlier in the day.

In an interview on MSNBC, Mr. Davis said he had discussed with Cohen “what he knew about Donald Trump.”

BREAKING: Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen, tells @Maddow that his client has information that should be of interest to the special counsel and is “more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows.” https://t.co/7BoxvpFeT7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 22, 2018

Cohen “has information that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” Mr. Davis told host Rachel Maddow.

While Mr. Davis cautioned that he couldn’t speak of direct contacts between his client and the special counsel’s office, he predicted that “Mr. Mueller will have a lot of interest in what Michael has to say.”

Earlier Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts and although his plea deal does not require him to testify against the president, the deal itself implicates Mr. Trump because it says he had paid off two women to influence the election at Mr. Trump’s behest.

But Mr. Davis also told Ms. Maddow that there’s more than the “obvious 2016 collusion.”

Cohen also has “knowledge of the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time,” Mr. Davis said.

In the interview, in which Mr. Davis said Mr. Trump falsely said he didn’t know of Cohen paying off women who claimed to have had affairs with him, the lawyer vowed that Cohen is now “liberated to tell the truth” and that “it’s the truth that so threatens the president of the United States.”

“From this point on, you’re going to see a liberated Michael Cohen speaking truth to power,” he said.

When Ms. Maddow pointed out that the plea deal doesn’t require Cohen to testify as one of its conditions, Mr. Davis said his client is committed to truth and “if that amounts to cooperation,” so be it.





