DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and his father.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the bodies of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis Colella were found at a home in Dover on Monday morning.
Police arrested 44-year-old Jeramie Colella. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.
