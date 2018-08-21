FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting another man.
A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 26-year-old Timothy Dortch Jr. was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and several other charges. He faces life in prison at his Sept. 17 sentencing.
Authorities say Dortch shot and killed the victim as he drove up to a Fort Myers home in May 2016.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.