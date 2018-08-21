The jurors deliberating the fate of Paul Manafort on Tuesday asked Judge T.S. Ellis III what happens if they can’t reach a consensus on one of the counts lodged against the former Trump campaign manager.

They also asked Judge Ellis what it means for the final verdict if they can’t reach a consensus on a single count.

The question, which was delivered via a note, didn’t say which count they were struggling to decide. It also did not say where they stand on other counts.

Jurors raised the question in their fourth day of deliberation in Mr. Manafort’s financial fraud trial.

After a brief recess, Judge Ellis said he would encourage the jury to continue deliberations on the single count. He also said they can reach a partial verdict on all 18 counts if they are struggling to find a consensus on one of the counts.

The judge said the jurors question was not “unusual or exceptional” for a criminal trial.

Mr. Manafort is charged with 18 counts of bank and tax fraud. Prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team allege that he stashed tens of millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts to hide income he made overseas from the IRS. None of the alleged crimes occurred while he was with the Trump campaign.





