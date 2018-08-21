DETROIT (AP) - Police say an off-duty Detroit firefighter has been killed in his home, just a few months after joining the department.
Police Chief James Craig says the man was fatally shot at his Detroit home. The body was discovered Tuesday by a family member.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
In 2015, a Detroit firefighter nearing retirement was killed during a robbery. Three people were convicted.
