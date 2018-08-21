SULPHUR, Okla. (AP) - The FBI has identified a person in California who authorities say made a threatening telephone call to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf.

The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services says the school in Sulphur, about 75 miles south of Oklahoma City, closed after receiving the threat on Aug. 16. Officials said at the time they believed the call was linked to threats against a transgender student who attends another school that was closed over safety concerns.

The caller threatened “grave danger” against an employee in Sulphur. The agency said Tuesday that the FBI identified a person in Los Angeles who acknowledged making the threatening call. No charges have been filed and the suspect has not been identified.

Classes were set to start on Monday, but administrators postponed school activities as a precaution. The start of classes has been rescheduled for Aug. 27.





